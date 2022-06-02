Sensex, Nifty Slide In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower in opening trade on Thursday, with rate-sensitive automakers and financials leading losses amid tepid global cues and ahead of weekly F&O expiry.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 25 points or 55,356 in lackluster trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 24 points at 16,498.

Hero MotoCorp tumbled 3 percent on saying that it has deferred the upcoming launch of its first electric two-wheeler due to supply constraints.

HDFC fell over 1 percent while PNB added 1.3 percent after raising their lending rates.

Insurers HDFC Life and SBI Life were down around 2 percent each.

HDFC Bank shares were down nearly 1 percent. The private sector lender sees profits as well as balance sheet more than doubling in five years after the merger with HDFC.

YES Bank climbed 1.1 percent on reports the private sector lender is nearing a deal to sell a pool of Rs 48,000 crore in stressed assets to the U.S.-based private equity firm, JC Flowers & Co.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.