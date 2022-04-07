Sensex, Nifty Slide Amid Global Sell-off

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, tracking weak global markets after minutes from the Fed's March meeting revealed discussions on reducing the size of the central bank's balance sheet over time in a predictable manner.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 350 points, or 0.6 percent, to 59,262 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 85 points, or half a percent, at 17,720.

HDFC Bank dropped 1.4 percent on fund raising reports.

Maruti Suzuki India declined 0.7 percent on news it would proactively and voluntarily recall 19,731 units of its EECO model.

Titan Company gave up 2.2 percent after it reported sluggish growth in its jewelry business in the January-March quarter of FY22.

IDFC plunged 5.5 percent as a consortium of Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd, global investment firm GIC and private equity firm ChrysCapital teamed up to acquire IDFC Asset Management Company and IDFC AMC Trustee Company for Rs 4,500 crore.

Godrej Consumer Products jumped 3.2 percent. The company said it expects to clock close to double-digit sales growth in Q4FY22.

Coffee Day Enterprises tumbled 5 percent after the company it has defaulted on Rs 479.68 crore repayment of loans and unlisted debt securities in the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.