Sensex, Nifty Settle Lower After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - India's benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty50 ended weak on Monday, as sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors weighed on stocks. Trading volumes remained thin once again, and a lack of positive data rendered the mood cautious for yet another day.

Global cues were mixed. While Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance today, the major European markets showed weakness, with investors looking for direction

The benchmark BSE Sensex settled at 84,695.54, losing 345.91 points or 0.41%, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 ended with a loss of 100.20 points or 0.38% at 25,942.10. The Sensex extended its losing streak to a fourth straight session.

Earlier in the session, the Sensex and the Nifty50 climbed to 85,250.00 and 26,106.80, respectively.

Healthcare, consumer durables, technology and realty stocks were among the notable losers. A few stocks from the automobile sector too closed weak.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone ended down 2.22%. HCL Technologies and Power Grid Corporation, both ended lower by about 1.85%.

Trent, BEL, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, ICICI Bank and ITC closed weak by 0.5 to 1.4%.

Adani Enterprises, Jio Financial Services, Max Health, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises and Hindalco also ended weak.

Tata Steel climbed nearly 2%. Asian Paints advanced by about 1%, while Eternal, NTPC, Axis Bank and Hind Unilever posted modest gains.

Tata Consumer Products gained about 1.6%. Grasim Industries moved up 1%, while Nestle, Bajaj Auto, Indigo and UltraTech Cement moved modestly higher.

The market breadth was weak. On BSE, 2,748 stocks closed weak, while 1,568 stocks moved higher, and 205 stocks ended flat.

