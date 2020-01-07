Sensex, Nifty Set To Tumble As Iran Tensions Escalate

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to tumble on Wednesday after Iran fired a series of missiles at bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in an apparent retaliation after the killing of the Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani.

Oil prices surged over 2 percent on expectations that tensions in the oil-rich Middle East could disrupt crude supplies in the region. Asian markets remain broadly lower as investors seek safe-haven assets like gold and government bonds.

Investors also remain concerned about growth prospects after the National Statistical Office forecast GDP growth to be 5 percent in 2019-20, slower than the previous year's 6.8 percent.

Media reports cited sources as saying that the government is likely to cut spending for the current fiscal year by as much as 2 trillion Indian rupees as it faces one of the biggest tax shortfalls in recent years. Growth could be hit further if the government cuts spending.

Hopes of more rate cuts have receded as minutes of MPC showed that the RBI expects uncertainty in inflation outlook over the next few months.

U.S. stocks ended modestly lower overnight as Middle East tensions overshadowed encouraging data on trade balance and services sector activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged down marginally and the S&P 500 eased 0.3 percent.

European markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday after falling in the previous two sessions amid a flight to safety.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.3 percent. The German DAX gained 0.8 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally lower.

Closer home, benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose around half a percent on Tuesday amid no fresh aggressive moves from the U.S. and Iran. The rupee closed marginally higher against the dollar.

