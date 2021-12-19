Sensex, Nifty Set To Tumble Amid Global Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Monday as investors fret over rising Covid-19 cases across the world. India has so far reported over 150 cases of Omicron variant.

Relentless selling by FIIs and weak global cues may also weigh on markets as the session progresses.

Oil companies could be in focus today as oil prices slumped 2-3 percent in overseas markets on concerns that new restrictions on businesses to combat the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron strain in Europe and the United States may hit fuel demand.

Markets elsewhere across Asia fell sharply as the spread of Omicron saw the Netherlands go into lockdown on Sunday.

The U.S. dollar hovered near the highest since July of last year against major peers after a Federal Reserve official signaled a first pandemic-era interest rate hike could come as early as March. Gold hovered near a three-week high on Omicron jitters. U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending lower on Friday due to "quadruple witching" day, an event where stock options, index options, stock futures and index futures all expire.

Concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus along with worries about ongoing supply chain issues also weighed.

The Dow tumbled 1.5 percent and the S&P 500 shed 1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally lower.

European stocks ended Friday's session broadly lower amid concerns over rising Omicron variant of the coronavirus in several countries, surging inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.6 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 index gave up 1.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 percent.

