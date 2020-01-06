Sensex, Nifty Set To Rebound

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may follow other Asian peers higher on Tuesday as a day passed with no new aggression in the Middle East.

Oil surrendered hefty gains and safe-haven assets such as gold and the yen weakened as analysts tempered expectations for a widespread conflict.

Asian stocks are gaining ground, with benchmark indexes in Australia and Japan rising over 1 percent, after surveys of service sectors out overnight showed an improvement in the United States, U.K. and EU.

U.S. stocks recovered from an early slide to end higher overnight as investors looked past escalating tensions in the Middle East and hoped that the conflict won't have lasting impact on the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent.

European markets fell on Monday as Washington and Tehran continued to engage in an escalating war of words after the U.S. killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike last week.

The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 0.4 percent. The German DAX declined 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index gave up half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.6 percent.

Closer home, benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty lost around 2 percent on Monday and the rupee fell by 13 paise to settle at 71.93 against the dollar as rising oil prices raised concerns over fiscal deficit and CAD imbalances.

