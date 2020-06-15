Sensex, Nifty Set To Rally On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking positive cues from other Asian markets and overnight gains in the U.S. and Europe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the leaders of 21 states and union territories today and tomorrow to discuss the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the ICMR has termed a news report as "misleading," which attributed a study to the government body saying that Covid-19 peak in India may arrive in mid-November.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty tumbled around 1.6 percent each on Monday as concerns of a resurgence of the coronavirus and weak Chinese data added to investor anxiety about growth outlook. The rupee fell by 19 paise to close at a more than the six-week low of 76.03 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks are moving higher this morning, with benchmark indexes in Australia, Japan and South Korea climbing 3-4 percent, after the Federal Reserve tweaked its bond-buying program to support financial markets through the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Treasury yields rebounded and gold held steady on dollar weakness, while oil prices fell around 1 percent despite the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates voicing confidence that OPEC+ countries would meet their commitments to cut output.

Beijing authorities imposed more restrictions to stop the spread of a fresh outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese capital to other provinces to control what appeared to be its largest outbreak in more than two months.

Morgan Stanley economists said that they have greater confidence in their call for a V-shaped recovery, given recent upside surprises in growth data and policy action.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as a measure of regional manufacturing activity stabilized unexpectedly in June and the Federal Reserve announced it will begin purchases of individual corporate bonds to support market liquidity and the availability of credit for large employers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent.

European markets closed Monday's session lower after reports showed spikes in new coronavirus cases in the U.S., China and Japan. Markets, however, ended off their day's lows after Britain and the EU greed on plans to intensify Brexit negotiations in July.

The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.3 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 0.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.