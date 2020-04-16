Sensex, Nifty Set To Rally On Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open sharply higher on Friday after the U.S. announced tentative steps to restart the world's largest economy and the experimental Covid-19 treatment Remdesivir reportedly showed promise in a Chicago clinical trial.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended a choppy session notably higher on Thursday on hopes that the government will announce a stimulus package soon to revive the economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to finalize the measures and an announcement is expected soon, media reports quoted two government officials as saying.

The rupee, however, tanked 43 paise to settle at a record low of 76.87 against the U.S. dollar amid rising concerns over coronavirus-led economic slowdown.

On the earnings front, India's top software exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a marginal drop in quarterly profit and posted an annual dollar revenue growth of 5.3 percent at $22.03 billion - its slowest since the global financial crisis of 2009-10.

U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs has downgraded its stance on the Indian markets to 'marketweight' from 'overweight', saying valuations look optimistic even accounting for a recovery.

Asian markets rallied this morning and Brent crude futures jumped about 2 percent while gold prices eased on a firmer dollar.

Investors shrugged off data showing that China's first-quarter GDP contracted by 6.8 percent in 2020 from a year ago as the world's second largest economy took a huge hit from the coronavirus outbreak. Retail sales fell an annual 19 percent in the first quarter while industrial production fell 8.4 percent.

U.S. stocks rose overnight even as reports showed another spike in the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits and a slump in new-home construction.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.7 percent.

Amazon and Netflix jumped to new record closing highs on expectations they will benefit the most from the coronavirus shutdown.

European markets ended mostly higher on Thursday, but off their day's highs as some European countries announced plans to reopen their economies hammered by the coronavirus.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.6 percent. The German DAX edged up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent, while France's CAC 40 index slipped 0.1 percent.

