Sensex, Nifty Set To Rally As PM Modi Raises Stimulus Size

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open sharply higher on Wednesday after the government announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package -- nearly 10 percent of India's GDP in a big push to revive the economy.

This package includes government's recent announcements on supporting key sectors and also measures rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The economic package will focus on land, labour, liquidity and law, and will help small business, migrants, farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised address to the nation.

Modi also announced that the fourth phase of the lockdown in the country to tackle Covid-19 will have new norms and rules.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce the crucial details of the stimulus package in the days to come.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that India's testing capacity has increased to one lakh coronavirus tests per day with 347 government laboratories and 137 private laboratories.

He informed that the doubling time has improved to 12.2 in the last three days and that the fatality rate in the country is 3.2 percent and recovery rate has improved to 31.74 percent.

On the data front, India witnessed its biggest drop in industrial production yet, in March, with output crashing by 16.7 percent due to the nationwide lockdown in the last week of the month, official data showed.

The provisional figure for April was not released in view of the nationwide lockdown to contain spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around half a percent on Tuesday to extend losses for a second straight session while the rupee rebounded by 22 paise to close at 75.51 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are moving lower this morning after a leading U.S. Republican senator on Tuesday proposed legislation that would authorize President Donald Trump to impose far-reaching sanctions on China if it fails to give a full account of events leading to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The range of sanctions include asset freezes, travel bans and visa revocations, as well as restrictions on loans to Chinese businesses by U.S. institutions and bans on U.S. listings by Chinese firms.

The dollar fell ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on the state of the economy and oil prices declined in Asian deals on industry data showing a rise in U.S. crude inventories, while gold gained ground on safe-haven demand.

U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, warned of "suffering and death" if the country reopens prematurely.

Fauci also said that the U.S. is moving in the right direction but does not have "by any means total control of this outbreak."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1.9 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 lost around 2.1 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors weighed risks from many countries starting to lift lockdown restrictions.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.3 percent. The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index shed 0.4 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.9 percent.

