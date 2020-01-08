Sensex, Nifty Set To Rally As Mideast Tensions Ease

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open sharply higher on Thursday after the United States and Iran backed away from the brink of further conflict in the Middle East, sending oil prices tumbling overnight.

Brent crude futures rose around 0.8 percent in Asian trading after plunging 4.1 percent on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the cabinet committee on parliamentary affairs has recommended holding the Budget session in two phases from January 31 to April 3, with the Union Budget to be presented on February 1.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty posted modest losses on Wednesday, while the rupee settled 12 paise higher at 71.70 against the U.S. dollar on expectations of inflows from external commercial borrowings and share sale.

Asian stocks are moving higher and the U.S. dollar changed hands in the lower 109 yen range while gold held steady after retreating from a near seven-year high in the previous session.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as private sector employment data topped expectations and President Donald Trump indicated the U.S. would hit Iran with new sanctions but not respond militarily.

He also confirmed earlier reports that there were no American casualties as a result of Iran's missile strikes on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 added half a percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7 percent to close at a fresh record high.

European stocks recovered from a weak start to close mostly higher on Wednesday after Iran fired missiles on Iraqi airbases housing U.S. troops.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.2 percent. The German DAX advanced 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.