Sensex, Nifty Set To Rally As Covid Drug Trial Shows Promise

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open higher on Thursday, with positive cues from global markets and hopes of another stimulus package by the government likely to underpin investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, after a review meeting held by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the lockdown situation on Wednesday, the government seems to be veering around to the view that the Covid-19 lockdown will continue mainly in the country's hotspots beyond May 3, but "many" districts will get "considerable relaxations.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 2 percent on Wednesday to close at their highest levels since March 13, while the rupee rose by 52 paise to close at a four-week high of 75.66 against the dollar.

Asian markets are rising this morning after official data showed China's manufacturing activity stabilized further in April.

The factory PMI print came in at 50.8 vs. 52.0 in March, following the worst reading on record in February.

The non-manufacturing PMI, a gauge of sentiment in the services and construction sectors, stood at 53.2 last month, up from 52.3 in March and a record low reading of 29.6 in February.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.4 last month from 50.1 in March.

The U.S. dollar nursed losses while oil built on big gains in the previous session after U.S. crude stockpiles grew less than expected and gasoline posted a surprise draw.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight as Gilead reported early positive data in remdesivir studies as Covid-19 drug and the Federal Reserve vowed to continue with its aggressive policy stance until it is comfortable that the economy is back on its feet.

The Fed's emergency credit facilities are "wide open" and "we can do more of that," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference. Investors shrugged off a report showing that the U.S. economy shrank 4.8 percent in the first three months of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 3.6 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 2.7 percent.

European markets closed on an upbeat note on Wednesday after the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said that a study of Gilead's remdesivir drug met its primary endpoint, lifting expectations for a potential coronavirus treatment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 1.8 percent. The German DAX surged 2.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 2.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 2.6 percent.

