Sensex, Nifty Set To Plunge As Virus Worries Mount

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open sharply lower on Thursday as investors remain concerned about the alarming levels of spread and severity of the coronavirus.

Also, U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to the nation disappointed as he didn't keep his promise to detail stimulus plans.

Worries persist about whether fiscal and monetary stimulus measures unveiled by some countries will be adequate to soften the economic blow from the outbreak.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty pared early gains to finish narrowly mixed on Wednesday, while the rupee recovered 49 paise to settle at 73.68 against the U.S. dollar amid weakening of the American dollar in the overseas market.

Asian markets sank this morning, with benchmark indexes in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Australia losing 3-5 percent, as Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel to the United States from Europe over the coronavirus.

Gold prices rose while oil prices fell around 5 percent to extend losses from the previous session amid the threat of a flood of cheap supply.

U.S. stocks plunged again overnight as Boeing announced a number of MAX order cancellations, Goldman Sachs predicted the end of a long bull market and the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 5.9 percent and the S&P 500 gave up 4.9 percent to end at their worst closing levels in over a year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 4.7 percent.

European markets reversed course to end lower on Wednesday as coronavirus cases in Italy surpassed 10,000 and German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that up to 70 percent of the German population will likely contract the deadly virus.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 0.7 percent. The German DAX slid 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index shed 0.6 percent.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 tumbled 1.4 percent despite the Bank of England cutting interest rates and new U.K. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announcing fiscal stimulus measures.

