Sensex, Nifty Set To Open On Positive Note As Oil Hits Seven-week Low

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a steady note Thursday after three sessions of losses. Sentiment may remain supported somewhat after Larsen & Toubro reiterated its FY20 guidance and oil prices tumbled overnight, weighed down by concerns about outlook for energy demand and on the International Energy Agency's report that forecasts a jump in global oil supply.

WTI Crude oil futures were down nearly 1.5 percent in Asian deals after tumbling 2.8 percent on Wednesday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) said a surplus of one million barrels per day of oil will keep a lid on oil prices in the first half of 2020.

Axis Bank reported strong long growth in the third quarter, but profit fell short of expectations. Asian Paints reported a 20.5 percent growth in consolidated net profit in the December quarter.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around half a percent on Wednesday despite falling oil prices and largely positive global cues. The rupee closed marginally higher at 71.19 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are moving lower this morning as the death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus jumped to 17, adding to fears that more people might be at risk.

U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed overnight after reaching fresh record intraday highs on the back of upbeat earnings news from IBM Corp and an easing of concerns over a new coronavirus outbreak originating in China.

European markets fell on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his threat to hit Europe with auto tariffs.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.1 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined half a percent.

