Sensex, Nifty Set To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Wednesday despite mixed global cues and rising coronavirus cases in the country.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 276,146, while 7,473 people have died from the disease so far. According to the Johns Hopkins University, India is now the fifth worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic after the U.S., Brazil, Russia and the U.K.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty gave up early gains to end down over 1 percent on Tuesday, while the rupee settled 7 paise lower at 75.61 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are turning in a mixed performance this morning as investors awaited clarity on the state of the U.S. economy and further stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

Gold held firm while oil edged lower after industry data showed a rise in crude and fuel inventories in the United States.

U.S. stocks fell broadly overnight on concerns that markets may have run too far too soon despite nationwide protests and lingering coronavirus risks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.8 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.3 percent.

European markets plunged on Tuesday as investors reacted to gloomy Eurozone GDP data and the World Bank's warning about a sharp economic contraction.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 1.2 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both lost about 1.6 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 tumbled 2.1 percent.

