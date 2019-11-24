Sensex, Nifty Set To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Monday as investors track foreign fund inflows and look ahead to the expiry of November series F&O contracts as well as the second-quarter GDP print for directional cues.

Asian stocks rose this morning in cautious trade after partial returns showed pro-democracy candidates won nearly half of the seats in Hong Kong's local elections.

On the trade front, U.S. President Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Saturday that an initial trade agreement with China is still possible by the end of the year, but warned Washington would not turn a blind eye to what happens in Hong Kong.

The next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods is set to take effect on December 15th, potentially complicating efforts to reach an agreement.

Gold prices touched their lowest in a week on a firmer dollar while oil held near two-month highs on expectations of an extension to OPEC+ production cuts.

U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday after President Trump said in an interview that a trade agreement with China is "very close" but Beijing wants a deal more than he did.

Separately, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China wants to work toward a phase one agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality but will fight back if necessary.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 inched up around 0.2 percent.

European markets gained ground on Friday as investors reacted positively to comments from U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping about a trade deal between the two countries.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both inched up around 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 1.2 percent.

