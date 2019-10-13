Sensex, Nifty Set To Open On Flat Note After Weak IIP Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a flat note Monday as investors await a slew of Q2 earnings results and macro data this week for direction.

Post market hours on Friday, IT firm Infosys beat expectations with a boost in profit and raised the low end of its revenue forecast for the year, citing upbeat demand for its digital services from Western clients.

Meanwhile, India's industrial output declined unexpectedly in August on weak manufacturing, data from the statistics ministry showed on Friday.

Industrial output dropped 1.1 percent year-on-year in August, reversing a revised 4.6 percent expansion seen in July.

Economists had forecast production to grow at a moderate pace of 1.8 percent. The decline was largely driven by a 1.2 percent fall in manufacturing output.

The World Bank slashed its economic growth forecast for India to 6 percent for the current fiscal from its April projection of 7.5 percent, citing a broad-based and severe cyclical slowdown.

Prominent companies reporting their earnings results this week include Ambuja Cements, ACC, Hindustan Unilever, Mindtree, Reliance Industries, TVS Motor and Wipro.

Traders also await the wholesale price (WPI) and consumer price (CPI) inflation prints for September to see whether there is scope for further interest rate cuts.

Asian markets rose broadly this morning amid signs of progress in the Sino-U.S. trade standoff. As trade uncertainty weighs on economic activity, investors also remain hopeful that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this month.

The dollar held near a 2.5-month high against the yen while the pound slipped after two days of Brexit talks ended without a breakthrough.

Oil prices steadied after rallying on Friday on reports an Iranian state-owned oil tanker had been attacked in the Red Sea. Investors also watched Turkey's incursion into Syria as the White House threatened to impose heavy sanctions on Ankara.

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday after President Trump said that the two economic super powers have reached a "very substantial phase one deal" and agreed to delay planned tariff hikes. China, meanwhile, said it would increase purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

The agreement would take about three weeks to write and would likely be signed by both sides by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile in November.

"Phase two will start almost immediately" after the first phase is signed, Trump said in an Oval Office meeting with China's lead negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.1 percent.

European markets closed sharply higher on Friday as investors cheered positive signals around U.S.-China trade talks and an EU spokesperson described last-ditch talks with the U.K. as "constructive."

The pan European Stoxx 600 jumped 2.3 percent. The German DAX climbed 2.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.8 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.