Sensex, Nifty Set To Open On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open largely unchanged on Wednesday, though volatility is not ruled out ahead of derivative expiry and upcoming GDP data.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised downwards its growth forecasts for second quarter of the current financial year and the full year, saying that ongoing agrarian distress and dismal income growth so far, coupled with subdued income growth expectations in urban areas have weakened the consumption demand considerably.

Telecom stocks may extend losses following reports that the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) formed to suggest relief measure for struggling telecos has been disbanded.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty hit record highs on Tuesday before giving up all gains to end the session modestly lower. The rupee rose by 24 paise to settle at an over two-week high of 71.50 against the dollar.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning and the yen held weak against the dollar while oil prices dipped on industry data showing an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. stocks eked out modest gains overnight to reach fresh record closing highs. The three major averages rose around 0.2 percent as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks offset disappointing consumer confidence and housing data.

European markets ended on a subdued note on Tuesday as investors awaited concrete signals on U.S.-China trade deal.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.1 percent. The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 percent.

