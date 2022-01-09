Sensex, Nifty Set To Open On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Monday despite muted cues from global markets.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries could be in focus after the company announced that it had signed a pact to acquire New York-based premium luxury hotel the Mandarin Oriental.

A host of macroeconomic data as well as quarterly earnings from the likes of Infosys and TCS may sway sentiment as the week progresses.

On the Covid-19 front, India recorded by far the fastest ever rise in weekly virus caseload with a six-fold increase in infections in the week ending Sunday.

Asian markets were mostly lower this morning amid concerns that the Fed will be raising rates at a time of slowing economic growth as a result of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The dollar held firm while oil held steady after recording the biggest weekly gain in a month.

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Friday as the December jobs report pushed the 10-year Treasury yield to a pandemic-era high. Despite weaker than expected job growth, the unemployment rate slid to 3.9 percent in December from 4.2 percent in November.

The Dow ended on a flat note while the S&P 500 dropped 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1 percent to extend losses for the fourth consecutive session.

European stocks ended Friday's session broadly lower as German industrial output data disappointed, a measure of inflation in the euro zone hit a new record high in December and NATO top diplomats gathered to discuss Russia's troop build-up near Ukraine.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 0.4 percent. The German DAX declined 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 index eased 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose half a percent.

