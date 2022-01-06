Sensex, Nifty Set To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Friday as focus shifts to the U.S. jobs report out later in the day, which would give further indication on how soon the central bank may raise rates.

Meanwhile, India has logged 90,928 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours as the third wave of the coronavirus sweeps through the country.

The Reserve Bank of India is facing a more complicated situation and substantial further delays in normalization would be tough because the global monetary policy backdrop is changing, chief economist for India and Asia ex-Japan at Nomura, said in an interview to Bloomberg Television.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell about 1 percent each on Thursday to snap a four-day rally, while the rupee slipped 13 paise to close at 74.49 against the greenback.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the FOMC could begin increasing the policy rate as soon as March.

Separately, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she favored the acceleration of tapering but gave no opinion on shrinking the balance sheet afterwards.

The dollar slipped and Treasuries steadied after recent declines while oil held near a seven-week high on supply concerns. Gold and Bitcoin were little changed.

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session lower overnight amid Omicron and rate hike concerns. In economic news, readings on jobless claims and service sector growth disappointed.

The Dow dropped half a percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both slipped around 0.1 percent.

European stocks tumbled on Thursday after hawkish Fed minutes triggered a global sell-off.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 1.3 percent. The German DAX lost 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE declined 0.9 percent.

