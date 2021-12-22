Sensex, Nifty Set To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a positive note Thursday, tracking firm global markets as investors cheer strong U.S. economic data and the results of three new studies suggesting that Omicron is milder than Delta variant in terms of severity.

The concerns on the new Omicron variant was among the major factors that were discussed in the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the minutes of the meeting released on Wednesday showed.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped over 1 percent each on Wednesday while the rupee ended up by five paise at 75.54, extending its winning streak for the fifth straight day on the back of lower crude oil prices and a subdued dollar in international markets.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning and the dollar languished near an almost one-week low against its major peers while oil traded flat after sharp gains overnight amid signs that the U.S. and U.K. were not headed for widespread lockdowns as previously feared.

U.S. stocks advanced overnight as Omicron fears subsided and the latest data on consumer confidence, home sales and revised third-quarter economic growth painted a positive picture of the world's largest economy.

Meanwhile, the White House said it was resuming talks on a major social spending bill with a senator crucial to passing the legislation.

The Dow rose 0.7 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.2 percent and the S&P 500 added 1 percent.

European stocks rose on Wednesday as a slew of U.S. economic data topped forecasts and the British government pledged £1 billion ($1.3 billion) to businesses hit by the new Covid-19 variant.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.9 percent. The German DAX gained 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.6 percent.

