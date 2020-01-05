Sensex, Nifty Set To Open Lower On US-Iran Tensions

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open lower on Monday, with investors likely to keep an eye on the oil price movement and the rupee's trajectory against the dollar against the backdrop of brewing tensions in the Middle East.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he does not want to start a war with Iran but he is "ready and prepared to take whatever action is necessary" to protect American lives.

Iran announced Sunday it would no longer abide by the limits contained in the 2015 nuclear deal while reports from Baghdad say the U.S. embassy compound there was targeted in an attack on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, in Iraq, lawmakers voted in favor of a resolution calling for an end to the foreign military presence in the country, including the estimated 5,200 U.S. troops stationed to help fight Islamic State extremists.

Investors remain concerned that any kind of violent retaliation from Iran will disrupt the energy supplies and could lead to a spike in oil import-dependent countries like India.

Asian markets are declining while spot gold jumped 1.7 percent to reach its highest level since April 2013. Oil extended gains to hover near four-month highs.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday as tensions flared up in the Middle East and data showed that U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at a faster rate in December. Energy stocks surged after West Texas oil at one point rallied almost 5 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped around 0.8 percent while the S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent.

European markets closed Friday's session lower after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani and Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said there would be "revenge" for Soleimani's death.

The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.3 percent. The German DAX lost 1.3 percent while France's CAC 40 index finished marginally higher and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent.

