Sensex, Nifty Set To Open Lower Despite Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Tuesday as traders return to their desks after a long holiday weekend.

Underlying sentiment, however, may remain supported somewhat after Reliance Industries beat analyst expectations to report its highest-ever quarterly consolidated profit and seat projections in exit polls showed that the BJP will retain office in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Asian markets are moving higher as investors cheered further signs of progress toward a resolution of the trade dispute between the United States and China. Oil prices edged higher, though overall gains were contained by lingering growth concerns.

U.S. stocks advanced overnight following upbeat comments from President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on the trade front.

Trump told reporters that the trade deal is coming along great and that issues in phase two of the deal would be a lot easier to work out than those in phase one.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 climbed 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively to reach their best closing levels in a month.

European markets closed higher on Monday as renewed optimism about the U.S.-China trade deal offset Brexit uncertainty.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.6 percent. The German DAX gained 0.9 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both edged up by 0.2 percent.

