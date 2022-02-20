Sensex, Nifty Set To Open Lower Amid Ukraine Tensions

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open sharply lower on Monday as investors fret about rising oil prices, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and tighter Fed policy.

Volatility is likely to remain high in the face of relentless FII selling and the upcoming expiry of monthly F&O contracts.

The ongoing elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur will also be closely watched by the investors.

Foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn a net ?18,856 crore from the Indian markets in February so far.

Asian markets were mostly lower, though the downside remained limited after U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia President Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis, if Moscow doesn't invade Ukraine.

The U.S. has told allies that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could target multiple cities beyond the capital, Kyiv.

The dollar was steady and gold held near the highest since June while oil prices rose in Asian trading amid an impasse in efforts to revive Iran's nuclear deal. Bitcoin bounced back and traded above $39,000.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday and notched a second consecutive losing week as pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian authorities traded allegations of cease-fire violations across the conflict zone.

The Dow shed 0.7 percent to reach its lowest level since early December and the S&P 500 also gave up 0.7 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index dropped 1.2 percent.

European markets ended lower on Friday amid geopolitical tensions and worries over Fed rate hikes. The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.8 percent.

The German DAX lost 1.5 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both dipped around 0.3 percent.

