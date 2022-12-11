Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Global Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening a tad lower on Monday, with CPI inflation data for November due later in the day, movements in bond markets and the direction of rupee likely to be in focus.

Global sentiment remains fragile ahead of the FOMC meeting and November's U.S. inflation figures due on Tuesday.

Asian markets were broadly lower as investors looked ahead to a trio of central bank interest-rate decisions this week.

Treasury yields held largely steady today after rallying from the lowest levels in three months on Friday.

Gold traded below $1,800 per ounce, while Brent crude futures extended declines in Asian trade after falling about 11 percent in the previous week on worries about fuel demand.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday and Treasury yields rose, as a measure of consumer sentiment exceeded expectations in December and producer price data for November indicated that inflation is stickie than most assume, complicating the Fed's task to slow the pace of its rapid interest-rate hikes.

The Dow dropped 0.9 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both shed around 0.7 percent.

European stocks finished Friday's session on a brighter note as China loosened some of the world's strictest COVID-19 restrictions.

The pan European STOXX 600 climbed 0.8 percent. The German DAX rose 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher.

