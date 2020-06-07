Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Global Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may follow global peers higher on Monday as a surprise surge in U.S. employment stoked appetite for riskier assets.

Closer home, shopping malls, hotels, hotels and restaurants situated outside containment zones will be open from today as part of a three-phased plan to gradually restart economic activities and reverse the countrywide lockdown enforced since March. However, there will be a complete ban on gatherings.

According to the Heath Ministry's data, India registered its highest single-day spike of 9,971 new infections on Sunday, taking the total to 2,46,628 and the death toll to 6,929.

Asian markets started the week with gains as investors responded positively to falling coronavirus infections rates in the major economies and data showed Japan's economy shrank less than initially estimated in the first quarter.

The dollar extended its recent slump while oil extended recent gains after OPEC agreed to a one-month extension of its record oil-production cuts.

U.S. stocks soared on Friday after a government report showed an unexpected jump in employment in the month of May, raising optimism about a quick economic recovery.

Non-farm payroll employment jumped by 2.51 million jobs in May after plummeting by a revised 20.69 million jobs in April, reflecting a limited resumption of economic activity. The jobless rate dropped to 13.3 percent.

Economists had been expecting the loss of another 8.0 million jobs and a spike in the unemployment rate to near 20 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average spiked 3.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 2.1 percent and the S&P 500 added 2.6 percent.

European markets ended on an upbeat note Friday after the ECB announced a bigger-than-expected expansion of its stimulus program and the U.S. jobs report surprised almost everyone.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 2.5 percent. The German DAX surged 3.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 3.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 2.3 percent.

