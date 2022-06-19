Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Global Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Monday, with PSU banks likely to be in focus ahead of a review of large non-performing assets. Global cues remain weak as recession worries mount.

In the absence of any major domestic events, trading this week will be influenced by foreign fund flows, oil price movements and progress of monsoon rains.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plunged 2,943 points or 5.42 percent last week and the broader NSE Nifty index fell by 908 points, or 5.61 percent amid a global sell-off and aggressive selling by FIIs.

Asian stocks were broadly lower this morning despite news that the White House is considering removing some tariffs on China and a possible pause on the federal gas tax to fight inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify to the House on Wednesday and Thursday, with analysts expecting him to reiterate his commitment to fight inflation with aggressive rate hikes if needed.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Saturday said he would support another 75-basis-point rate increase at the central bank's July meeting.

Gold traded flat and the dollar index held near its highest levels in about two decades, while oil prices wobbled after a 6 percent slump in the previous session.

U.S. stocks ended a volatile session mixed on Friday, suffering their biggest weekly percentage decline in two years.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 edged up 0.2 percent as four types of futures and options contracts expired.

The Dow slipped 0.1 percent to close at its lowest level since December 2020 as disappointing reports on industrial production and leading economic indicators added to signs of economic slowdown.

European stocks also ended mixed on Friday after data showed Eurozone inflation accelerated to a fresh record high in May.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended little changed with a positive bias. The German DAX rose 0.7 percent, while France's CAC 40 index finished marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.4 percent.

