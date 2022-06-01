Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Global Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Thursday amid a global selloff as investors fret over high inflation and the threat of an impending global recession.

The collection of goods and services tax (GST) fell short of the expected Rs 1.5-trillion level in May, a month after hitting a record, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.

However, total GST collections jumped 44 percent year-on-year and crossed the Rs 1.40 lakh crore mark for the third month at a stretch since March 2022.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended a choppy session down about 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively on Wednesday, while the rupee recovered from its record low to close 21 paise higher at 77.50 against the greenback.

Asian markets fell broadly this morning and the dollar hit a three-week high against the yen, while gold held its ground supported by lower U.S. Treasury yields. Oil prices fell around 2 percent following a report of reassurances from Saudi Arabia over production.

U.S. stocks ended another volatile session lower overnight after JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon urged investors to brace for an economic hurricane.

The latest economic readings proved to be a mixed bag, with job openings declining from record level, while U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly accelerated in May. The latest Beige Book report from the Fed suggested that growth was starting to slow in parts of the U.S. economy.

The Dow dropped half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.8 percent.

European stocks closed lower on Wednesday after a survey showed factory activity in the region mostly fell in May, largely due to inflation concerns.

The pan European Stoxx 600 tumbled 1 percent. The German DAX dipped 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index gave up 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1 percent.

