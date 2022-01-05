Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Global Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may follow global peers lower on Thursday after the Fed's December policy meeting minutes revealed a more hawkish tone. Amid rising discomfort with elevated inflation and despite the downside risks due to the Omicron variant, the minutes underscored the likelihood of three rate hikes this year and also signaled a reduction in the size of the balance sheet that could start by mid-2022.

Closer home, ICRA Ratings warned that the third wave of the pandemic is likely to shave 40 bps off the fourth quarter GDP growth that may print in at 4.5-5 percent.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively on Wednesday to extend gains for the fourth day running, while the rupee jumped 23 paise to close at 74.35 amid a weaker dollar index.

Asian markets were moving lower this morning as a selloff in U.S. technology shares deepened, hit by a surge in U.S. Treasury yields.

The dollar hovered near a five-year high against the Japanese yen and oil fell for the first time in four days while Bitcoin tumbled to below $44,000, the lowest since its early-December weekend flash crash.

U.S. stocks tumbled overnight and bond yields moved higher amid interest-rate worries after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting sounded a more hawkish tone, with policymakers admitting that there is plenty to justify tighter monetary policy to fight inflation.

Strong ADP private payroll report also boosted expectations of early rate increases. The Dow lost 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 declined 1.9 percent and the tech-heavy Composite index plunged as much as 3.3 percent.

European markets reached new highs on Wednesday despite Covid-19 worries and uncertainty surrounding interest-rate outlook.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX climbed 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent.

