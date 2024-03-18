Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Asian Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a muted note Tuesday as investors await a raft of central bank decisions for directional cues.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended a choppy session modestly higher on Monday, with metal stocks and automakers pacing the gainers. The rupee dropped 4 paise to close at 82.90 against the dollar.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning ahead of the BOJ and RBA rate decisions due later in the day.

China concerns lingered, with the country's top securities regulator accusing property giant Evergrande and its founder, Hui Ka Yan, of a $78bn fraud in the two years leading up to its failure.

The dollar firmed up ahead of the FOMC rate decision due on Wednesday, with traders waiting to see whether there will be any changes to the U.S. central bank's famous dot plot.

Oil held overnight gains on supply concerns while gold was little changed after rising in the previous session.

U.S. stocks rose overnight even as Treasury yields hit a three-week high amid uncertainty around Fed easing.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.8 percent after a renewed wave of AI enthusiasm.

The S&P 500 added 0.6 percent to snap a three-day losing streak while the Dow edged up 0.2 percent.

European stocks ended on a subdued note Monday ahead of a busy week of central bank decisions.

The pan European STOXX 600 eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both ended flat with negative bias, while France's CAC 40 dipped 0.2 percent.

