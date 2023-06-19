News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Asian Peers Lower

June 19, 2023 — 10:35 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad lower on Tuesday as investors look ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimonies and the Bank of England's rate decision due this week for clues on the monetary policy path ahead.

Adani Group stocks could be in focus today after Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission received shareholder approval to raise funds up to Rs. 21,000 crore through qualified institutional placements.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended Monday's session marginally lower, tracking weak cues from global markets.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning despite China cutting its one-year and five-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points each, as widely expected.

The dollar was buoyant on concerns over China's tepid post-pandemic recovery, pushing gold and oil prices lower.

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Juneteenth holiday.

European stocks fell notably on Monday as investors fretted about the outlook for inflation, interest rates and economic growth.

The pan European STOXX 600 lost 1 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both fell around 1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.