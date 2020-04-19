Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Asian Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Monday, with stock-specific activity likely as investors react to the latest batch of quarterly results.

HDFC Bank delivered a steady performance in the latest March quarter, but the bank said there was impact on business volumes and collection efforts amid the nationwide lockdown.

Infosys is expected to report tepid numbers when it unveils its quarterly earnings later today.

Growth concerns persist as the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India crossed topped 16,000 on Sunday, with the death toll crossing the 500-mark.

Rating agency S&P Global Ratings on Friday slashed India GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal to 1.8 percent, from 3.5 percent estimated earlier, as a result of the nationwide lockdown to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

Separately, Moody's Investors Service said on Sunday that the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) measures to help facilitate funds to the NBFC sector are unlikely to boost the credit flow to the broader economy.

Meanwhile, after tightening foreign direct investment (FDI) policy norms in listed/unlisted companies, the Centre is also expected to amend rules pertaining to investments via Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) or Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) route.

Asian markets dropped along with U.S. stock futures this morning despite China cutting its benchmark lending rate by 20 basis points as expected.

As the global death toll due to Covid-19 approached 165,000, the World Bank urged countries to keep trade open. World Bank President David Malpass said the crisis will likely hit the poorest and most vulnerable countries and people the hardest.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned that the world economy is now bound to suffer a "severe recession" in 2020.

Gold prices fell to a more than one-week low as the dollar firmed up ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data. Oil extended its slide to reach its lowest level in more than two decades on expectations of weakening demand because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

U.S. stocks posted strong gains on Friday to reach their best closing levels in over a month after the White House released guidelines for states to reopen their economies and investors cheered promising early data related to a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 2.7 percent.

European markets joined a global rally on Friday, as investors brushed aside poor China growth data to focus on positive coronavirus headlines.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 2.6 percent. The German DAX jumped 3.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index surged 3.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 2.8 percent.

