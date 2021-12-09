Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Asian Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Friday, tracking weakness across Asia after China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group Holdings officially defaulted on their dollar debt, fueling worries about a broader contagion.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about 0.3 percent each on Thursday to extend gains for the third straight session amid the weekly expiry on index futures and option contracts. The rupee closed at a near 18-month low of 75.52 against the dollar.

Asian markets followed Wall Street lower while the dollar held overnight gains and Treasuries inched higher ahead of a report on U.S. consumer inflation due to be released later in the day that could impact the outlook for Fed policy.

China's yuan weakened sharply from a 3-1/2-year high against the dollar after the People's Bank of China set a much weaker-than-expected midpoint following a directive the previous day that banks hold more foreign exchange in reserve.

Oil prices rose slightly in Asian trade after ending sharply lower on Thursday amid concerns over downside risks to demand due to the Omicron variant.

U.S. stocks closed lower overnight after gaining for three straight days, as investors reacted to new virus restrictions in the U.K. and declining jobless claims figures.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell as much as 1.7 percent, while the S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent and the Dow finished marginally lower.

European stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday as many countries in the region battled to stop a fourth wave of the pandemic by imposing stricter restrictions on movements.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a negative bias. The German DAX dipped 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index slipped 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.