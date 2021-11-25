Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Asian Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Friday, tracking weakness elsewhere across Asia after a new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of the country.

The Union Health Ministry has issued an alert for the B.1.1.529 variant of the novel coronavirus, which is characterized by a "very unusual constellation" of mutations.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively on Thursday amid the expiry of monthly derivative contracts and on optimism over near-term growth prospects.

The rupee eased by 12 paise to close at 74.52 against the greenback after the release of hawkish Fed November meeting minutes.

Asian markets were sharply lower this morning while the dollar index held steady but not far off a 16- month peak hit earlier this week.

Gold was set for its worst week in five months while oil prices fell more than 1 percent in Asian trade on concerns that a global supply surplus could swell in the first quarter.

U.S. markets were closed overnight for Thanksgiving. European markets closed higher on Thursday as strong U.S. data helped offset concerns over a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Europe and policy tightening in the U.S.

Minutes of the Fed's last meeting revealed a hawkish tilt on the board while those from the ECB's Oct 28 meeting showed an upgrade to the inflation views.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.4 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both gained around 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index added half a percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.