Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Asian Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday after the S&P 500 hit a record high overnight and data showed foreign portfolio investors continued to be net buyers of Indian equities.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped over 1 percent on Tuesday amid robust foreign inflows, while the rupee rose by thirteen paise to close at 74.75 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mostly higher this morning after major U.S. retailers including Walmart, Kohl's and Home Depot reported strong sales growth and data showed an acceleration in U.S. homebuilding to the most in nearly four years in July.

Demand concerns weighed on oil prices, while gold remains elevated as the dollar extended its slide for a sixth straight session ahead of minutes from the Fed's recent meeting due later in the day.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors weighed positive housing data and impressive quarterly earnings results by retail giants against ongoing wrangling in Congress over stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent to a record closing high.

European stocks fell on Tuesday amid concerns of a resurgence in new cases in Europe and simmering tensions between the United States and China.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended 0.6 percent lower, giving up early gains. The German DAX shed 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 0.8 percent.

