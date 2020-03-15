Sensex, Nifty Set To Falter On Coronavirus Worries

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open sharply lower on Monday after India reported 110 cases of coronavirus and crisis-hit Yes Bank reported a record loss of Rs. 18,564 crore in the December quarter on the back of a sharp jump in bad loans and higher provisioning.

Data showed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out a whopping Rs 37,976 crore on a net basis from the Indian equity and debt markets in March so far amid the coronavirus pandemic triggering fears of a global recession.

Asian markets fell sharply this morning, U.S. stock futures declined and bonds rallied after data showed China's industrial production in January and February declined by 13.5 percent amid a widespread shutdown of manufacturing operations.

Retail sales, a key metric of consumption in the world's second largest economy, fell by 20.5 percent, marking the first decline on record.

The dollar sank more than 2 percent against the yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero in another emergency move to shore up the world's largest economy.

Gold jumped as the worldwide death toll due to COVID 19 coronavirus topped 6,400, with infections more than 167,000. U.S. crude futures were down 1.7 percent at $31.54 after slipping below $30 earlier in the session.

U.S. stocks saw a late-day rally on Friday to end sharply higher after President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus outbreak a national emergency, a development that would free up as much as $50 billion in additional funding to combat the outbreak and allow officials to waive certain regulations to accelerate testing and care for coronavirus patients.

Markets also reacted positively to reports that a coronavirus test developed by Swiss drug giant Roche has been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 9.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 climbed around 9.3 percent each.

European markets also closed higher on Friday after suffering one of their worst setbacks in several years the previous day.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.4 percent. The German DAX rose 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 2.5 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.