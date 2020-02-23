Sensex, Nifty Set To Fall On Coronavirus Concerns

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open sharply lower on Monday as investors monitor the latest developments related to the novel coronavirus outbreak and keep an eye on U.S. President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India. The upcoming expiry of February series derivative contracts may also keep markets volatile this week.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad today to begin their two-day visit to India, but reports suggest that a major trade deal is unlikely to be signed during this visit.

Meanwhile, ninety-seven more people died in China due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 2,442, officials said on Sunday,

South Korea has reported 161 new cases of the new deadly virus that has spread rapidly in the region surrounding its southwest city of Daegu, bringing its total number of cases to 763.

The virus has spread to 28 other countries and territories, with the IMF warning that the deadly coronavirus epidemic could put an already fragile global economic recovery at risk.

Asian stocks were deep in the red after South Korea raised its coronavirus alert to the "highest level". Safe-haven assets such as gold surged while oil prices fell nearly 3 percent towards a one-week low.

U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday to extend losses from the previous session as the spread of coronavirus inside and outside of China fueled worries about the impact on supply chains and global economic growth.

Disappointing manufacturing and service sector readings as well as tepid housing data also weighed on markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8 percent, the S&P 500 declined 1.1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1.8 percent.

European markets drifted lower on Friday as the coronavirus spread to other countries and U.S. economic data disappointed.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up half a percent. The German DAX shed 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index slid half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.