Sensex, Nifty Set To Fall Amid Global Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may drift lower on Friday as the coronavirus outbreak beyond China worsened, stoking fears of a prolonged world economic slowdown.

The flu-like virus has now spread to nearly 80 countries, infecting more than 95,000 people. In India, the number of confirmed cases stands at 30.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped over 1 percent in intraday trade on Thursday before giving up most gains to end the session marginally higher.

The rupee snapped its four-session losing run to close 6 paise higher at 73.33 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are sharply lower, with benchmark indexes in China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan falling 1-3 percent, as the spread of coronavirus accelerated in Europe, Britain and North America.

Gold remains on track to post its best weekly gain in over 8 years, as tumbling yields hammered the dollar, which held near a six-month low versus the yen and close to a two-year trough against the Swiss franc.

Oil extended overnight losses on worries about demand for fuel. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down nearly 2 percent overnight.

U.S. stocks fell sharply again overnight and Treasury yields touched record lows as investors continued to fret about fallout from the coronavirus outbreak that has spread worldwide, infecting more than 95,000 people in 79 countries and killing more than 3,200.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 3.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 3.1 percent and the S&P 500 shed 3.4 percent.

European stocks ended deep in the red on Thursday as fears about the coronavirus disrupting the global economy weighed heavily on the resources and auto sectors.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 1.4 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index slumped 1.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.6 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.