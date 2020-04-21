Sensex, Nifty Set To Extend Losses

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower at open on Wednesday as the coronavirus epidemic expands its footprints in the country, affecting over 20,000 people so far.

In what could be a cause of worry, there is mounting evidence that asymptomatic cases are spreading the infection.

Experts believe that identifying patients who show no symptoms - such as breathlessness, cough, fever or a running nose - is a difficult task without large scale testing.

Faulty Chinese rapid testing kits have added another set of worries for the government agencies working tirelessly to contain the pandemic.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will likely cut interest rates by 75 basis points by March 2021 to enhance credit flow to the economy reeling under the stress of the Covid-19 pandemic, Fitch Solutions said.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell over 3 percent on Tuesday while the rupee ended down by 30 paise to close at 76.83 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets edged lower this morning despite the U.S. Senate approving a bipartisan, nearly half-trillion-dollar coronavirus relief package.

The U.S. state of Missouri has sued China's leadership over Covid-19, seeking damages over what it described as deliberate deception and insufficient action to stop the pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that all available evidence suggests the novel coronavirus has an animal origin and was not manipulated or produced in a laboratory.

Gold prices held steady in Asian trading as the dollar held broad gains against rivals. Oil prices recovered some ground after steep losses in the previous session.

WTI crude oil futures for June contract settled with a loss of $8.66, or about 43 percent, at $11.57 a barrel on Tuesday, recording the lowest close for most-active contracts in over 21 years on mounting worries about oversupply in the global crude market and lack of storage facilities.

Brent crude for June ended down $6.24, or about 24 percent, at $19.33 a barrel, posting the biggest loss in percentage terms since January 1991.

U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight to extend losses from the previous session as both benchmark Brent and U.S. oil futures for June delivery plunged to around two-decade low and the latest earnings reports from big companies provided the latest evidence of the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 2.7 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 3.5 percent and the S&P 500 shed 3.1 percent.

European markets tumbled on Tuesday as oil's collapse deepened and U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he would soon suspend immigration into the country.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 3.4 percent. The German DAX nosedived 4 percent, France's CAC 40 index slumped 3.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.