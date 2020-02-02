Sensex, Nifty Set To Extend Losses

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open sharply lower on Monday, with disappointment over the Budget, rising fears about China's deadly coronavirus and caution ahead of key macro data and earnings as well as the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy statement scheduled on 6 February likely to keep investor sentiment cautious.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell more than 2 percent on Saturday as Budget proposals announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman failed to enthuse investors.

There was huge disappointment especially over lack of steps to abolish the long-term capital gains tax, boost economic growth and cut fiscal deficit.

Asian markets edged lower this morning, with China's Shanghai Composite index plunging more than 4 percent, as traders returned to their desks after a prolonged national holiday.

Chinese authorities reported Monday that the number of people infected by the virus first found in Wuhan has risen above 17,000 as of Sunday night. The virus has killed more than 360 people, all but one in China.

The People's Bank of China announced several measures over the weekend amid worries over the potential harm to businesses and trade from the virus outbreak.

Gold eased slightly from a four-week high as the dollar firmed up. Oil extended declines on worries about lower demand in the world's largest oil importer.

U.S. stocks plunged on Friday, with renewed concerns about the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, sluggish economic data and a mixed batch of corporate earnings weighing on markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 2.1 percent to hit its lowest level in well over a month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 declined 1.8 percent.

European markets closed lower on Friday as the U.K. and Russia confirmed infections from the corona virus and data showed softer growth in the eurozone.

The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 1.1 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both fell around 1.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index gave up 1.1 percent.

