Sensex, Nifty Set To Extend Gains In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to extend recent gains on Friday on the back of favorable global cues after a new U.K. study stated the symptoms of Omicron to be "cold-like" and overnight data painted a picture of solid U.S. growth.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about 0.7 percent each on Thursday to extend gains for the third straight session, while the rupee jumped 30 paise to close at 75.24 against the dollar, extending its winning streak into its fourth consecutive session.

Asian markets traded mostly higher in thin holiday trade and oil climbed to four-week highs on optimism about the economic outlook, while Treasures and a dollar gauge slipped.

U.S. stocks rose for the third straight session overnight as another batch of positive economic data and easing Omicron worries boosted sentiment ahead of a long Christmas weekend.

The S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to notch a record closing high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9 percent and the Dow added 0.6 percent.

European stocks also extended gains to a third straight session on Thursday amid optimism about global growth.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 1 percent. The German DAX rallied 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent.

