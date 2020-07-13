Sensex, Nifty Set To Drift Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday as investors fret about rising coronavirus cases and renewed U.S.-China tensions.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation rose to 6.09 percent in June — higher than the 6 percent upper margin mandated by the RBI, a government report showed.

The numbers for April and May were not released due to insufficient data collection in wake of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended a volatile session modestly higher on Monday amid positive global cues. The rupee ended little changed at 75.19 against the dollar.

Asian markets are moving lower this morning as the U.S. continued to report fresh highs of daily new infections and the Trump Administration rejected China's expansive claims in the South China Sea, a move that Beijing criticized as inciting tensions in the region.

Hong Kong reimposed social distancing measures to combat a sudden spike in coronavirus infections and Singapore's economy plunged into a recession last quarter, fueling worries about the economic recovery.

Singapore's economy contracted by a record 41.2 percent from the previous three months and 12.6 percent year-on-year in the April-June quarter. It was the worst quarterly figure for gross domestic product ever recorded in the country.

Gold eased on a firmer dollar, while oil prices dropped for a second day on expectations that OPEC+ will start winding down production cuts next month.

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower overnight as California rolled back its reopening plans and investors grappled with rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite reached a fresh record intraday high before reversing direction to end down as much as 2.1 percent.

The S&P 500 declined 0.9 percent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished little changed with a positive bias.

European markets advanced on Monday as investors reacted positively to more upbeat news regarding potential coronavirus vaccines.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both climbed around 1.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.7 percent.

