Sensex, Nifty Set To Drift Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening slightly lower on Thursday amid weak global cues and the border confrontation with China and Nepal.

Meanwhile, global rating agency S&P has affirmed India's long-term rating at BBB-, the lowest investment grade, and said the outlook on the long-term rating is stable despite rising risks to growth.

S&P expects there could be a fiscal consolidation over the next three years after a larger fiscal deficit this financial year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose by 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent respectively on Wednesday, with banks and financials leading the surge after Fitch Ratings said the Indian economy will likely bounce back with a sharp growth rate of 9.5 percent in next fiscal. The rupee settled marginally higher at 75.59 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are moving lower this morning and the dollar weakened, while oil prices fell more than 2 percent on worries about slow demand growth after a leading expert said the United States may see 200,000 deaths because of the coronavirus at some point in September.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight after the Fed pledged to keep interest rates at current near-zero levels through 2022, while continuing its bond-buying program, at least at the current pace, to support credit markets through the pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1 percent and the S&P 500 shed half a percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7 percent to a fresh record closing high.

European stocks declined on Wednesday as investors reacted to the OECD's gloomy outlook and waited for the outcome of the Fed meeting.

The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.4 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 index gave up 0.8 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.