Sensex, Nifty Set To Drift Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open lower on Tuesday amid worries about fiscal deficit implications on the economy after the government said it plans to borrow Rs 12 trillion (USD 159 billion), higher than the budgeted Rs 7.8 trillion for 2020-21.

Investors await March IIP and April CPI figures due out later in the day for further direction.

Meanwhile, after chairing a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers on ways to strengthen the Covid-19 containment strategy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly indicated that the focus in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak should be to reduce transmission rate and increase public activity gradually while adhering to guidelines.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty gave up strong gains to end modestly lower on Monday, while the rupee fell by 19 paise to close at a one-week low of 75.73 against the U.S. dollar on fiscal deficit concerns.

Asian markets drifted lower this morning after a measure of China's producer inflation fell deeper into deflation in April amid weakening demand triggered by the pandemic.

New bank lending in China fell less than expected in April from the previous month and growth of broad money supply quickened, offering some respite to investors worried about sagging economic growth.

Meanwhile, the White House has started informal talks with Republicans and Democrats in Congress about what to include in the next coronavirus aid package to help cash-strapped states and struggling Americans.

The dollar rose to a two-week high against major peers amid rising U.S. bond yields and gold prices held steady, while oil futures climbed after an unexpected commitment from Saudi Arabia to deepen production cuts.

U.S. stocks closed mixed overnight amid fears that reopening the economy too quickly could fuel a second wave of coronavirus cases.

The downside was capped after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that certain low-risk businesses and recreational activities can reopen statewide beginning May 15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Averaged dropped half a percent and the S&P 500 inched up marginally while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.8 percent to reach its best closing level in well over two months.

European markets declined on Monday after Germany, China and South Korea reported new spikes in coronavirus cases, adding to concerns about the potential risks involved in hasty reopening of businesses.

The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.4 percent. The German DAX fell 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 index shed 1.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher.

