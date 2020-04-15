Sensex, Nifty Set To Drift Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open lower on Thursday, mirroring weak global cues as the total number of coronavirus cases surpassed two million globally, with Europe emerging as the worst hit continent. Fatalities around the world topped 133,000.

Closer home, it is feared that the Indian economy is heading for its first full-year contraction in more than four decades after the government extended the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days, affecting over 12,000 people.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended a choppy session down about 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively on Wednesday as investors pondered on the economic implications of the extended nation-wide lockdown till May 3.

The rupee weakened by 16 paise to close at a record low of 76.44 against the dollar.

India's merchandise exports slumped by a record 34.6 percent in March while imports declined 28.7 percent as countries sealed their borders to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, data showed.

Asian markets declined this morning along with U.S. stock futures while oil edged higher after steep losses in the previous session. Mexico's peso retreated after Fitch downgraded the country's debt rating.

U.S. stocks tumbled overnight as weak earnings results from financial giants Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup as well as dismal retail sales, manufacturing and industrial production data reminded investors of the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 declined 2.2 percent.

European stocks tumbled on Wednesday as oil prices sank and the IMF warned that the global economy will likely suffer the worst financial crisis in 2020 since the Great Depression.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 3.2 percent to snap a five-session winning streak. The German DAX slumped 3.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index plummeted 3.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 plunged 3.3 percent.

