Sensex, Nifty Set To Drift Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may follow global peers lower on Thursday, though falling oil prices and hopes that the RBI may provide more monetary stimulus may help to limit the overall downside to some extent.

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday reduced India's GDP growth estimate for 2019-20 from 7.1 percent to 6.3 percent, saying the slowdown is deeper and more broad-based than expected.

Separately, data released by IHS Markit showed the India Manufacturing PMI at 51.4 in September—on a par with August, and the lowest since May 2018.

In another indicator of economic slowdown, GST collection dropped below Rs 1 lakh cr mark to Rs 91,916 crore in September, an official statement showed. This is the lowest revenue collection in 19 months since it was introduced in July 2017.

Indian markets remained closed on Wednesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell around 1 percent each on Tuesday as investors fretted about the exposure of major banks to NBFCs and realty sectors after the crisis in PMC Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Weak auto sales data for September and mixed macro data also weighed on markets. The Indian rupee dropped 20 paise to close at 71.07 against the U.S. dollar amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

Asian stocks tumbled this morning, with benchmark indexes in Australia and Japan falling around 3 percent, after the U.S. proposed to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of goods from the European Union.

The U.S. dollar fell against major currencies and oil extended steep declines from the previous session on data showing a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude inventories, while gold extended gains on safe-haven demand.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell sharply for the second day in a row, with the major indexes falling to their lowest closing levels in over a month, as disappointing private-sector jobs data added to growth concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 lost 1.8 percent.

European markets plummeted on Wednesday to extend losses from the previous session, as a slew of factors such as Brexit uncertainty, anxiety about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war and U.S. political jitters spooked investors.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slumped 2.7 percent. The German DAX plunged 2.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index gave up 3.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 3.2 percent.

