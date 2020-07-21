Sensex, Nifty Set To Drift Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday after the recent string of gains. As the Covid-19 uncertainty continues, Axis Bank, India's third largest private bank, clocked a 19 percent fall in profit in the June quarter.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever reported a 7 percent fall in standalone profit for the first quarter ended June, while private life insurer HDFC Life Insurance posted a 5.8 percent year-on-year increase in its Q1 consolidated net profit.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively on Tuesday, while the rupee settled 17 paise higher at 74.74 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning after U.S. President Donald Trump warned the U.S. pandemic may "get worse before it gets better".

China said it would resolutely respond to acts of interference in its internal affairs after Britain banned arms sales to Hong Kong and shelved its extradition treaty with the territory.

U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo urged "the entire world" to stand up to China but denied forcing Britain's hand in its decision to ban the communist superpower's private telecoms giant Huawei.

He accused China of engaging in "a cover-up and co-opting" the World Health Organization by allegedly suppressing early details of the "preventable" coronavirus pandemic.

Gold surged above $1,850 an ounce as the U.S. dollar extended losses on doubts over the timing of a fresh U.S. stimulus program. Oil prices fell after industry data showed a bigger- than-expected inventory build in the United States.

U.S. stocks ended mostly higher overnight, with positive earnings reports and news surrounding a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks boosting sentiment.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite hit an intraday record high before reversing direction to end the session down 0.8 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 percent while the S&P 500 edged up 0.2 percent to reach its highest closing level in five months.

European markets ended off their day's highs on Tuesday as worries about surging coronavirus cases across the world and rising U.S.-China tensions offset early optimism over the EU stimulus deal.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX jumped 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.1 percent.

