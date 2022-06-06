Sensex, Nifty Set To Drift Lower As Investors Look To RBI

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a cautious note on Tuesday as investors await directional cues from central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data due later in the week.

The RBI delivers its rate decision on Wednesday, with the central bank expected to announce another 40-basis points rate hike amid rising inflationary pressures in the economy.

The central bank is also expected to revise upward the inflation trajectory by 70-80 bps accounting for the upside price pressures.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday amid expectations it will confirm an end to bond buying and signal a rate hike in July.

Friday's inflation numbers from the U.S. will provide more clues on the Fed's rate-hiking path, with half-a-point interest rate hikes at the June and July policy meetings already priced in by markets.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended a choppy session slightly lower on Monday, while the rupee eased one paise to close at 77.63 against the dollar.

Asian markets traded mostly lower this morning and the dollar pushed as high as 132.305 yen on Tuesday — a level not seen since April 2002 — while oil edged higher on expectations of demand recovery in China.

U.S. stocks came off early highs to end slightly higher overnight, as crude oil prices briefly surged above $120 per barrel for the first time since March and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield spiked above 3 percent for the first time since early May.

The Dow ended on a flat note, while the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.4 percent.

European stocks closed on a firm note Monday after a series of positive updates from China including the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions, improved services activity data and reports of possible U.S. tariff cut on Chinese goods.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.9 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both climbed around 1 percent.

