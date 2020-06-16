Sensex, Nifty Set To Drift Lower Amid Ladakh Standoff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open lower on Wednesday as investors keep a wary eye on the deadly clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh.

In a steep escalation of the ongoing Sino-Indian border face-off in eastern Ladakh, India said 20 of its Army personnel were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops.

Meanwhile, India is likely to see its coronavirus outbreak nearly triple over the next month to more than 800,000 cases, a team of data scientists at the University of Michigan said.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose over 1 percent on Tuesday, while the rupee closed down 0.24 percent at 76.21 against the U.S. dollar, extending losses for the fourth consecutive session.

Asian markets took a breather after recent rally as new coronavirus infections hit record highs in six U.S. states and Beijing reported several new cases for the sixth consecutive day.

The U.S. dollar held firm on optimism about a quick economic recovery and amid news that a cheap and widely used steroid reduced death rates among the most severely ill Covid-19 patients.

Gold edged up in choppy trade, while oil prices fell around 2 percent on data showing a rise in U.S. crude stocks.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose for a third straight session after data showed U.S. retail sales rebounded by a record 17.7 percent in May following three straight months of declines.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Powell's congressional testimony echoed the tone expressed after last week's Fed meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.8 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.9 percent.

European markets closed on a buoyant note on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve expanded its bond-buying program and reports suggested that the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of an effort to support the economy.

The pan European Stoxx 600 jumped 2.9 percent. The German DAX climbed 3.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index surged 2.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied 2.9 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.