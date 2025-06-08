Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a positive note Monday, tracking mostly positive cues from global markets. That said, volatility cannot be ruled out, heading into a data-heavy week both domestically and globally.

Geopolitical tensions, movements in U.S. bond yields, progress of the monsoon and developments in India-U.S. trade talks may garner investor attention as the week progresses.

Asian markets were mixed this morning, with upcoming U.S.-China trade talks in London and U.S. inflation data in focus.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Elon Musk of "serious consequences" if the billionaire backs efforts to unseat Republicans who support a controversial government spending bill.

On the geopolitical front, U.S. officials said that Russia's threatened retaliation against Ukraine over its drone attack last weekend has not happened yet in earnest and is likely to be a significant, multi-pronged strike.

The dollar held against its major rivals in Asian trade while gold hovered below $3,300 per ounce after losing nearly 2 percent over the previous two sessions. Oil held steady after rallying more than 4 percent last week.

U.S. stocks surged on Friday as a better-than-expected monthly jobs report following some recent downbeat data helped ease economic concerns and Tesla recovered part of the losses from a significant drop in the previous session.

Data showed non-farm payroll employment shot up by 139,000 jobs in May after a downwardly revised 147,000 jobs in April. The unemployment rate came in unchanged at 4.2 percent.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.2 percent and the S&P 500 gained 1 percent to reach their best closing levels in over three months while the narrower Dow climbed 1.1 percent.

European stocks ended mostly higher on Friday as revised data showed the eurozone economy expanded at a much stronger rate than initially expected in the first quarter.

The pan European STOXX 600 rose 0.3 percent. The German DAX finished marginally lower, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent.

