Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Opening

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open on a firm note Monday as investors react to mixed global cues and await IIP and CPI data this week for directional cues.

Global cues, oil price movements, FII flows and any new developments on the geopolitical front may influence sentiment as the week progresses.

The tensions between Israel and Iran remain a "source of concern" and India's diplomatic efforts are focused on addressing this issue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

Asian markets were mostly lower this morning as traders grappled with continued political upheaval in South Korea and awaited the outcome of a key meeting of Chinese officials.

China's consumer price growth slowed in November and factory-gate prices extended declines, suggesting persistent weak domestic demand.

The dollar was marginally higher after new data suggested the U.S. job market remains solid enough to keep the economy going, but not so strong that it raises immediate worries about inflation. A U.S. CPI print due this week could affect the outlook for further easing.

Oil prices were little changed after the Syrian government was toppled and Saudi Arabia cut prices for buyers in Asia by more than expected.

Gold edged higher after China's central bank expanded its gold reserves in November, ending a six-month pause to a purchasing spree.

Investors also sought direction from a slew of central bank meetings due this week. U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday after the release of better-than-expected jobs and consumer sentiment data.

Data showed non-farm payroll employment shot up by 227,000 jobs in November after rising by an upwardly revised 36,000 jobs in October.

The unemployment rate crept up to 4.2 percent from 4.1 percent in October, helping increase investors' confidence that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates by another 25 basis points later this month.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 edged up by 0.3 percent to reach new record closing highs, while the Dow dipped 0.3 percent.

European stocks closed broadly higher on Friday amid optimism about the French government passing a new budget within a matter of weeks.

The pan European STOXX 600 gained 0.2 percent. The German DAX inched up by 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 surged 1.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed half a percent.

